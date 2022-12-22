ORIC Pharma Collaborates With Pfizer For Phase 2 Study Of ORIC-533 In Multiple Myeloma; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) said that it has reached a clinical development collaboration with Pfizer for a potential phase 2 study of ORIC-533 in multiple myeloma.

ORIC closed Wednesday regular trading at $3.00 up $0.06 or 2.04%. In the after-hours trade, the stock further gained $1.94 or 64.67%.

Under the collaboration, ORIC and Pfizer plan to potentially advance ORIC-533 into a Phase 2 combination study with elranatamab, Pfizer's investigational B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) CD3-targeted bispecific antibody in development for the treatment of multiple myeloma. ORIC will maintain full economic ownership and control of ORIC-533.

In addition, ORIC said it agreed to sell about 5.38 million of its common shares at a price of $4.65 per share to Pfizer for proceeds of about $25.0 million. The offering is expected to close on or about December 23, 2022.

ORIC noted that it plans to use the proceeds from the offering to fund ongoing and planned clinical trials, including studies of ORIC-533; ORIC-114, its brain penetrant inhibitor designed to selectively target EGFR and HER2 with high potency against exon 20 insertion mutations; and ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer; and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In conjunction with the investment, Jeff Settleman, Chief Scientific Officer, Oncology Research & Development, Pfizer, will join ORIC's Scientific Advisory Board. Including Pfizer's equity investment, ORIC expects its cash runway to be extended into the first half of 2025.