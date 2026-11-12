Orica Aktie

Orica ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 854422 / ISIN: AU000000ORI1

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.11.2026 06:43:06

Orica FY26 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Orica Limited (ORI.AX) reported fiscal 2026 statutory net profit after tax of A$264.2 million, compared to A$162.3 million, prior year. Net Profit After Tax pre-significant items was A$589.7 million, up 9% from the prior corresponding period. Earnings Before Interest and Tax was A$1.06 billion, up 7% from last year on a constant currency basis. Earnings per share pre-SI was 126.8 cents, up 13% from a year ago.

Group revenue increased to A$8.26 billion, from A$8.14 billion, last year, including 12 percent growth in Digital Solutions and 4 percent growth in Specialty Mining Chemicals.

Orica continues to see positive momentum, strong fundamentals and profitable growth into fiscal 2027. The medium-term earnings outlook remains unchanged.

Orica shares are trading at A$23.82 on Australian Securities Exchange, up 4.47%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Orica Ltd.

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Orica Ltd.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Orica Ltd. 14,30 -0,69% Orica Ltd.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt im Freitagshandel zu. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen