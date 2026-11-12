Orica Aktie
WKN: 854422 / ISIN: AU000000ORI1
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12.11.2026 06:43:06
Orica FY26 Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - Orica Limited (ORI.AX) reported fiscal 2026 statutory net profit after tax of A$264.2 million, compared to A$162.3 million, prior year. Net Profit After Tax pre-significant items was A$589.7 million, up 9% from the prior corresponding period. Earnings Before Interest and Tax was A$1.06 billion, up 7% from last year on a constant currency basis. Earnings per share pre-SI was 126.8 cents, up 13% from a year ago.
Group revenue increased to A$8.26 billion, from A$8.14 billion, last year, including 12 percent growth in Digital Solutions and 4 percent growth in Specialty Mining Chemicals.
Orica continues to see positive momentum, strong fundamentals and profitable growth into fiscal 2027. The medium-term earnings outlook remains unchanged.
Orica shares are trading at A$23.82 on Australian Securities Exchange, up 4.47%.
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