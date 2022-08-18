Origin Energy FY22 Loss Narrows, Ups Dividend; Sees Growth In FY24 Underlying Earnings; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Australia's Origin Energy Limited (ORG.AX, OGFGF.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2022 loss was A$1.43 billion or 81.5 cents per share, narrower than last year's loss of A$2.28 billion or 129.6 cents per share.

The result included a A$2.20 billion non-cash impairment.

Underlying profit rose 30 percent to A$407 million for the full year, as strong commodity prices drove higher earnings in Integrated Gas, offset by lower earnings in Energy Markets due to very challenging market conditions.

Underlying earnings per share were 23.2 cents, compared to 17.8 cents a year ago.

Underlying EBITDA rose to A$2.11 billion from A$2.04 billion in the prior year.

Revenue grew to A$14.46 billion from prior year's A$12.10 billion.

Further, the board has determined to pay a final dividend of 16.5 cents per share, franked to 75 percent. This is higher than last year's final dividend of 7.5 cents.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2024, Origin anticipates further growth in underlying earnings, dependent mainly on fuel and energy prices.

In Australia, Origin Energy shares were trading at A$5.94, down 2.22 percent.

