Origin Energy To Extend Eraring Power Station Operations Until April 2029

(RTTNews) - Origin Energy Ltd. (OGFGY, ORG.AX) announced on Tuesday that it has advised the Australian Energy Market Operator that it will extend operations at its four-unit Eraring Power Station from August 19, 2027, to April 30, 2029, to support energy supply in New South Wales during the energy transition.

The company said the extension reduces risks to system security identified by AEMO and allows Eraring to continue providing reliable power to households and businesses, as new transmission, renewable and storage projects are delivered.

The company does not plan any further major maintenance overhauls ahead of the plant's April 2029 retirement.

The company also said the decision is not expected to affect its 2030 emissions reduction targets or its net-zero ambition by 2050 and is consistent with an agreement reached with the NSW Government in May 2024.

The Eraring site will remain part of the National Electricity Market beyond 2029, supported by the staged rollout of the 700MW/3,160MWh Eraring Battery.

Origin Energy is 2.62% higher at AUD 11.34 on the Australian Securities Exchange.