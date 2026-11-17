(RTTNews) - Origin Enterprises plc (OGN.L, OIZ.IR) reported that its first quarter Group revenue increased by 17.0% to 569.5 million euros from 486.5 million euros, prior year, representing growth of 15.3% excluding crop marketing. Revenue increased by 18.7% in Agriculture and 1.9% in Living Landscapes.

Sean Coyle, CEO, said: "At today's Capital Markets Day, we will outline our strategic priorities and ambitions for the next five years. Our focus remains on accelerating organic growth, scaling our specialist capabilities and maintaining disciplined capital allocation to deliver sustainable earnings growth and long-term shareholder value."

Origin will provide a further update on cropping conditions, market activity and trading ahead of the Group's main spring season at the announcement of its Interim Results in March 2027.

Origin Enterprises shares are trading at 3.96 euros on Frankfurt Exchange, down 0.63%.

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