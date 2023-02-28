Original "Shark” and Iconic Entrepreneur Kevin Harrington Joins FSD Pharma Advisory Board

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA: 0K9A) ("FSD Pharma” or the "Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative, inflammatory and metabolic disorders, today announced that iconic entrepreneur Kevin Harrington has joined the Company’s Advisory Board.

Mr. Harrington is world renowned as the inventor of the informercial, pioneer of the "As Seen on TV” brand, and one of the original "sharks” on the hit ABC show "Shark Tank.” He has launched more than 20 businesses that have each grown sales in excess of $100 million as part of a career that has introduced 1,000+ products generating over $6 billion in global sales. His business experience spans the globe, including opening distribution outlets in over 100 countries.

"Kevin has always been a visionary at the forefront of the dynamic marketing space, proving over decades the tremendous value he brings to companies he becomes involved with by sharing his branding expertise, network, and business insight,” said Zeeshan Saeed, FSD Pharma’s President and Co-Executive Chairman. "We welcome him to our Advisory Board and look forward to working with him strategically on our R&D programs and product development.”

"Throughout my career, my investments have the common thread of ground-floor opportunities in research and development of products that I believe can be transformational, whether it be a beverage, kitchen utensil, or, in the case of FSD Pharma, a strong pipeline of therapeutics, which include potential products that may provide significant help in alcohol misuse cases,” said Mr. Harrington. "We have all seen the detrimental effects associated with irresponsible use of alcohol. It is an area ripe for innovation and I welcome the opportunity to participate in FSD Pharma’s goal to make important societal impact, particularly in that area.”

A best-selling author, influencer, and venerable marketing expert frequently featured and quoted in leading media outlets, Mr. Harrington co-founded the Entrepreneurs’ Organization, a peer-to-peer network of more than 17,000 diverse business leaders with 220 chapters in over 60 countries. Mr. Harrington will be working to open up his vast rolodex to expand the reach of the company and brands within, including both beverage industry and general business connections. The company and Mr. Harrington also plan to expand the high-powered Advisory Board for the Company, by bringing in other high profile business minds.

FSD also announces the grant of stock options to certain employees of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 500,000 Class B subordinate voting shares in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of C$2.45 per share and will expire three years from the date of grant. FSD has agreed to issue common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares of the Company. The warrants will expire 24 months after the vesting criteria has been met with an exercise price ranging from $1.75 USD to $8.00 USD.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology company with three drug candidates in different stages of development. FSD BioSciences, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is focused on pharmaceutical research and development of its lead compound, FSD201, a proprietary ultra-micronized PEA formulation, for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. Lucid Psychss Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is focused on the research and development of its lead compounds, Lucid-Psych and Lucid-MS. Lucid-Psych is a molecular compound identified for the potential treatment of mental health disorders, and expanding this category, the Company is investigating other products addressing acute medical needs due to the abuse of drugs such as alcohol. Lucid-MS is a molecular compound identified for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

