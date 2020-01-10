Original Source + Whole Industrial Chain, 25th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair to Open in March

ZHONGSHAN, China, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring sees a gathering of enterprises at an original source. The 25th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (Spring) (GILF) and 2020 Guzhen Lighting Manufacturing, Supply and Services Expo (GMS) will open at Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, Zhongshan, Guangdong, from March 18-21, 2020.

Since its inception in 1999, GILF has had twenty-one sessions, with its model evolving in line with industrial demand, with two exhibitions in spring and autumn, with "1+7" linkage mode, and exhibitions serving as a direct platform for shops to sell goods without any intermediate steps. Given the record number of exhibitors and visitors, and of exhibits, it has created a new model for the industry.

Immensely Popular, Spring Event is First Choice

The 23rd GILF (Spring) in 2019 received 295,000 visitors from ninety-one countries worldwide. The number of professional buyers totaled 54,134, 27.8% more than last year. The platform stimulates vitality in the industry, attracting many global buyers to make purchases, while delivering a satisfactory performance.

Original Source + Whole Industrial Chain

Building on the assembly in 2019, the 25th GILF (Spring) relies on Guzhen Town's lighting industry and integrates advanced resources. The main venue joins with 7 sub-venues to achieve an exhibition area of 1,500,000 m², with 2,000 high-quality lightning enterprises.

As the China Lighting Capital, after 30 years of development, Guzhen has become a center of the lighting industry with an annual output of over 100 billion yuan, becoming China's largest professional lighting production base and wholesale market and as well as an international professional lighting market.

The 25th GILF relies on the industry source, with driving-distant factories around, forming a favorable procurement mode, and displays new products and bestsellers. Buyers can visit the factory at any time, thus shortening the distance from manufacturing to sale and providing a one-stop service for buyers.

GMS (Spring) in 2020 is hosted to serve the upstream and downstream corporations of the industry. The two events cover all levels and form a diversified platform, bringing a booming spring for purchasers.

Exhibition Areas Improved, Wonderful Forums Conducted

March is peak season for lighting manufacturers, dealers and purchasers. The 25th GILF integrates all resources and drives market vitality. This exhibition will see a scientific segmentation of exhibits, forming an integrated main venue with enhanced viewing. It is worth mentioning that special exhibition areas for Smart Lighting & Solutions, Special Lamps and Original Design will be set up to attract more enterprises with intelligent manufacturing, innovation ability and lighting engineering strength.

Exhibitors will revolve around the theme of "first stop procurement in spring", and offer various promotions that will benefit consumers. Moreover, new product launching events, high-end activities and wonderful forums of original design, advanced technology and intelligent technology will be held. Industry experts and professional groups will gather together to lead brainstorming of the industry and to promote industrial upgrading.

During the exhibition, "1+7" (main venue +7 sub-venues) linkage mode between exhibition and lighting megastores is strengthened. Procurement activities are planned at venues, enhancing brand vitality and creating business opportunities for exhibition and marketing.

