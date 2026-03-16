ORION CORPORATION Aktie
WKN: 956600 / ISIN: KR7001800002
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16.03.2026 16:02:10
Orion closes largest ever fundraise, bringing total AUM over $9B
Orion Resource Partners LP has completed the final close of its Mine Finance Fund IV at $2.2 billion, representing its largest ever fundraise to date.The fund received commitments from a highly diversified global investor base, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and other leading institutional investors, the firm said in a statement on Monday.Fund IV — dedicated to providing financing solutions for the construction and acquisition of critical minerals assets — has been making investments since 2023.So far, it is already 61% committed across a portfolio of projects, spanning North and South America, Europe, Australasia, and Africa, with strong performance demonstrated by early distributions to investors, Orion said.Following its final close of Fund IV, Orion’s total assets under management have now surpassed $9 billion.‘Defining year’The close followed a series of successful fundraising initiatives and strategic partnerships across Orion’s multi-strategy platform, such as a $1.8 billion US-backed consortium launched in October and the $1.2 billion joint venture with Abu Dhabi’s ADQ last January.More recently, Orion announced a partnership with SNB Capital to support the development of Saudi Arabia’s mining industry and the successful close of Orion Industrial Ventures’ inaugural fund, dedicated to investing in emerging technology companies in the mining sector.Together, these initiatives demonstrate the scale and diversification of Orion’s integrated platform, with strategies spanning the full liquidity spectrum, from resource royalties and mine finance to venture capital, physical metals offtake and logistics, and public markets investments, the investment firm said.“The past year has been a defining one for Orion,” said Oskar Lewnowski, founder and group chief executive officer of Orion Resource Partners LP.“As global demand for critical minerals and strategic metals has continued to accelerate, we have seen growing engagement from sovereign investors and strategic partners who recognize the strength of our platform and our long-standing capabilities across the mining and metals value chain.”Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
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