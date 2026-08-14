ORION Corp. Reports Higher Revenue And Profit In Q2 2026

(RTTNews) - ORION Corp. (271560.KS) on Friday reported revenue of KRW 893.59 billion for the second quarter of 2026, compared with KRW 777.17 billion in the same period of 2025.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, revenue increased to KRW 1.82 trillion from KRW 1.58 trillion in the year-earlier period.

Operating income rose to KRW 132.57 billion in the second quarter from KRW 121.45 billion a year earlier, while six-month operating income increased to KRW 298.04 billion from KRW 252.83 billion.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent was KRW 86.16 billion for the quarter, compared with KRW 69.83 billion in the prior-year period. For the first six months, profit attributable to owners of the parent was KRW 210.64 billion, compared with KRW 174.17 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share were KRW 2,180.0 in the second quarter, compared with KRW 1,767.0 in the same period last year. For the six-month period, earnings per share were KRW 5,329.0, compared with KRW 4,406.0 a year earlier.

ORION closed Friday's trading at KRW 134,000.00 up KRW 2,200.00 or 1.67 percent on the Korean Stock Exchange.