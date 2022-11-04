04.11.2022 17:35:00

Orion Corporation completed share acquisitions

ORION CORPORATION        
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
4 NOVEMBER 2022 at 18.35 EET             

Orion Corporation completed share acquisitions

The share acquisitions announced by Orion Corporation on 25 August 2022 have been completed. The Company has purchased during the time period from 1 September 2022 to 4 November 2022 through trading on regulated market organised by Nasdaq Helsinki Oy a total of 400,000 Company's own B shares at an average price per share of approximately EUR 44.7956. The total purchase price paid for the shares was EUR 17,918,232.27.

After the repurchases, the Company holds a total of 932,771 own B shares corresponding to approximately 0.66% of the total number of the shares and 0.12% of the votes.
  

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme
President and CEO 		    Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions 		 

                        
                        
Contact person:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, tel. +358 10 426 3054 

Publisher: 
Orion Corporation 
Communications 
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland 
https://www.orion.fi/en  
https://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR 

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion’s pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Orion’s net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion’s A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. 

 


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Orion Corporation (New) (B)mehr Nachrichten