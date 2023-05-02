02.05.2023 15:15:00

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS
2 MAY 2023 at 16.15 EEST
        

Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly, indirectly and through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds increased on 1 May 2023 above five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation’s total shares.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to notification:

 % of shares and voting rights
(total of point A)		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of point B)		Total of both in % (points A + B)Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.94% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		0.09% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		5.03% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		141,134,278 shares

 

787,749,536 voting rights
Position of previous notification (if applicable)Below 5% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		Below 5% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

Point A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009014377 6,972,993 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		 4.94% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights
POINT A SUBTOTAL6,972,993 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		4.94% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights

Point B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise / Conversion PeriodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Securities LentN/AN/APhysical133,020 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		0.09% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights
CFDN/AN/ACash5,725 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		0.00% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights
   POINT B SUBTOTAL138,745 shares

 

Below 5% voting rights		0.09% shares

 

Below 5% voting rights

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO		   Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions		 

                                                
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 2721 

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


