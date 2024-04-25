|
25.04.2024 15:30:00
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENTS
25 APRIL 2024 at 16.30 EEST
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Orion Corporation has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the total number of Orion shares owned directly, indirectly and through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds increased on 24 April 2024 above five (5) per cent of Orion Corporation’s total shares.
Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to notification:
|% of shares and voting rights
(total of point A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of point B)
|Total of both in % (points A + B)
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|4.99% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|0.02% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|5.01% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|141,134,278 shares
772,549,137 voting rights
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:
Point A: Shares and voting rights:
|Class/type of shares
ISIN code
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009014377
|7,042,654 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|4.99% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|POINT A SUBTOTAL
|7,042,654 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|4.99% shares
Below 5% voting rights
Point B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise / Conversion Period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Securities Lent
|N/A
|N/A
|Physical
|34,596 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|0.02% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|CFD
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|4,438 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|0.00% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|POINT B SUBTOTAL
|39,034 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|0.02% shares
Below 5% voting rights
Orion Corporation
|Liisa Hurme
President and CEO
|Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 426 2721
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR
Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
