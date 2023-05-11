|
11.05.2023 14:30:00
Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Agendum Oy
ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
11 MAY 2023 at 15.30 EEST
Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Agendum Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Mikael Silvennoinen
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 31439/4/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-09
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 85 Unit price: 43.22 EUR
(2): Volume: 36 Unit price: 43.22 EUR
(3): Volume: 151 Unit price: 43.22 EUR
(4): Volume: 151 Unit price: 43.22 EUR
(5): Volume: 175 Unit price: 43.22 EUR
(6): Volume: 120 Unit price: 43.21 EUR
(7): Volume: 151 Unit price: 43.21 EUR
(8): Volume: 63 Unit price: 43.21 EUR
(9): Volume: 175 Unit price: 43.21 EUR
(10): Volume: 2 Unit price: 43.19 EUR
Aggregated transactions (10):
Volume: 1109 Volume weighted average price: 43.21536 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-09
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 38 Unit price: 43.21 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 38 Volume weighted average price: 43.21 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-09
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 21 Unit price: 43.21 EUR
(2): Volume: 154 Unit price: 43.21 EUR
(3): Volume: 21 Unit price: 43.2 EUR
(4): Volume: 154 Unit price: 43.2 EUR
(5): Volume: 30 Unit price: 43.19 EUR
Aggregated transactions (5):
Volume: 380 Volume weighted average price: 43.20382 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-09
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 125 Unit price: 43.22 EUR
(2): Volume: 107 Unit price: 43.2 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 232 Volume weighted average price: 43.21078 EUR
