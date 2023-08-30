|
30.08.2023 14:30:00
Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Hilpi Rautelin
ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
30 AUGUST 2023 at 15.30 EEST
Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Hilpi Rautelin
Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.
Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hilpi Rautelin
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 37188/7/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-28
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 27 Unit price: 35.85 EUR
(2): Volume: 28 Unit price: 36 EUR
(3): Volume: 26 Unit price: 36.1 EUR
(4): Volume: 26 Unit price: 36.05 EUR
(5): Volume: 41 Unit price: 36.1 EUR
(6): Volume: 33 Unit price: 35.95 EUR
(7): Volume: 200 Unit price: 35.95 EUR
(8): Volume: 200 Unit price: 35.95 EUR
(9): Volume: 52 Unit price: 35.85 EUR
(10): Volume: 200 Unit price: 35.85 EUR
(11): Volume: 220 Unit price: 35.9 EUR
(12): Volume: 200 Unit price: 35.9 EUR
Aggregated transactions (12):
Volume: 1253 Volume weighted average price: 35.92219 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-28
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 75 Unit price: 35.92 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 75 Volume weighted average price: 35.92 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-28
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 130 Unit price: 35.95 EUR
(2): Volume: 140 Unit price: 35.85 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 270 Volume weighted average price: 35.89815 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-28
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 40 Unit price: 35.95 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 40 Volume weighted average price: 35.95 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 273 Unit price: 37 EUR
(2): Volume: 90 Unit price: 37 EUR
(3): Volume: 170 Unit price: 37 EUR
(4): Volume: 198 Unit price: 36.95 EUR
(5): Volume: 26 Unit price: 36.65 EUR
(6): Volume: 26 Unit price: 36.7 EUR
(7): Volume: 58 Unit price: 36.7 EUR
(8): Volume: 28 Unit price: 36.65 EUR
(9): Volume: 27 Unit price: 36.6 EUR
(10): Volume: 26 Unit price: 36.55 EUR
(11): Volume: 26 Unit price: 36.55 EUR
(12): Volume: 40 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(13): Volume: 26 Unit price: 35.95 EUR
Aggregated transactions (13):
Volume: 1014 Volume weighted average price: 36.86637 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-29
Venue: TQEM
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 23 Unit price: 36.78 EUR
(2): Volume: 24 Unit price: 36.75 EUR
(3): Volume: 25 Unit price: 36.75 EUR
(4): Volume: 25 Unit price: 36.7 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 97 Volume weighted average price: 36.74423 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-29
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 181 Unit price: 36.95 EUR
(2): Volume: 30 Unit price: 36.95 EUR
(3): Volume: 40 Unit price: 36.95 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 251 Volume weighted average price: 36.95 EUR
Orion Corporation
|Liisa Hurme
President and CEO
|Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions
