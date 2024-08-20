|
20.08.2024 15:15:00
Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Liisa Hurme
ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
20 AUGUST 2024 at 16.15 EEST
Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.
Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Liisa Hurme
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74913/13/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-08-20
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5 Unit price: 46.7 EUR
(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 46.7 EUR
(3): Volume: 200 Unit price: 46.7 EUR
(4): Volume: 6599 Unit price: 46.7 EUR
(5): Volume: 1596 Unit price: 46.7 EUR
(6): Volume: 329 Unit price: 46.6 EUR
Aggregated transactions (6):
Volume: 8829 Volume weighted average price: 46.69627 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-08-20
Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15 Unit price: 46.66 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 15 Volume weighted average price: 46.66 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-08-20
Venue: CCXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 156 Unit price: 46.655 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 156 Volume weighted average price: 46.655 EUR
Orion Corporation
|René Lindell
CFO
|Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR
Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
