Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Mikael Silvennoinen

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Mikael Silvennoinen

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Orion Oyj

LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 43738/5/4

Transaction date: 2023-11-15

Venue: XTXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014377

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1910 Unit price: 37.86 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1910 Volume weighted average price: 37.86 EUR

