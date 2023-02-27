Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Satu Ahomäki

|
27.02.2023 12:30:00
ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
27 FEBRUARY 2023 at 13.30 EET
Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.
Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Satu Ahomäki
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 26098/7/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-02-24
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4 Unit price: 46.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 7 Unit price: 46.5 EUR
(3): Volume: 19 Unit price: 46.5 EUR
(4): Volume: 22 Unit price: 46.5 EUR
(5): Volume: 30 Unit price: 46.5 EUR
(6): Volume: 36 Unit price: 46.5 EUR
(7): Volume: 56 Unit price: 46.5 EUR
(8): Volume: 104 Unit price: 46.5 EUR
(9): Volume: 123 Unit price: 46.5 EUR
(10): Volume: 125 Unit price: 46.5 EUR
(11): Volume: 125 Unit price: 46.5 EUR
(12): Volume: 261 Unit price: 46.5 EUR
(13): Volume: 340 Unit price: 46.5 EUR
(14): Volume: 688 Unit price: 46.5 EUR
(15): Volume: 815 Unit price: 46.5 EUR
(16): Volume: 842 Unit price: 46.5 EUR
(17): Volume: 1403 Unit price: 46.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions (17):
Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 46.5 EUR
Orion Corporation
|Liisa Hurme
President and CEO
|Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR
Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
