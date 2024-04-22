|
22.04.2024 08:45:00
Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Veli-Matti Mattila
ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
22 APRIL 2024 at 9.45 EEST
Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.
Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Veli-Matti Mattila
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 59158/6/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-04-19
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: GIFT,DONATION OR INHERITANCE (RECEIVED)
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 460 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 460 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-04-19
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of transaction: GIFT,DONATION OR INHERITANCE (RECEIVED)
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 386 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 386 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
|Liisa Hurme
President and CEO
|Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions
Publisher:
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR
Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
