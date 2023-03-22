ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE

22 MARCH 2023 at 17.15 EET



Orion Corporation: Organising meeting of the Board of Directors

In its organising meeting, the Board of Directors of Orion Corporation, which was elected today by the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, has elected Hilpi Rautelin as Vice Chair.

The compositions of the Board committees were decided to be as follows:



Personnel and Remuneration Committee:

Mikael Silvennoinen, Chair

Maziar Mike Doustdar

Veli-Matti Mattila

Hilpi Rautelin



Audit Committee:

Ari Lehtoranta, Chair

Kari Jussi Aho

Eija Ronkainen

Karen Lykke Sørensen



R&D Committee:

Hilpi Rautelin, Chair

Kari Jussi Aho

Veli-Matti Mattila

Eija Ronkainen

Karen Lykke Sørensen



The Company also has a Nomination Committee, the election of which was announced in a Stock Exchange Release on 29 April 2022. A change in the Nomination Committee composition was announced in a Stock Exchange Release on 21 March 2023.

All members of the Board of Directors have been evaluated to be independent of the company and its significant shareholders.

