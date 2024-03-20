ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE

20 MARCH 2024 at 17.00 EET



Orion Corporation: Organising meeting of the Board of Directors

In its organising meeting, the Board of Directors of Orion Corporation, which was elected today by the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, has elected Hilpi Rautelin as Vice Chairman.

The compositions of the Board committees were decided to be as follows:

Personnel and Remuneration Committee:

Veli-Matti Mattila, Chairman

Kari Jussi Aho

Maziar Mike Doustdar

Hilpi Rautelin

Audit Committee:

Ari Lehtoranta, Chairman

Eija Ronkainen

Karen Lykke Sørensen

Henrik Stenqvist

R&D Committee:

Hilpi Rautelin, Chairman

Kari Jussi Aho

Eija Ronkainen

Karen Lykke Sørensen



The Company also has a Nomination Committee, the election of which was announced in a Stock Exchange Release on 28 April 2023.

All members of the Board of Directors have been assessed to be independent of the company and its significant shareholders.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions



Contact person:

Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions

tel. +358 50 966 3054

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orion.fi/en

http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.