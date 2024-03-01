|
01.03.2024 17:50:00
Orion Corporation: Transfer of 150,118 own B shares on 1 March 2024
ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – CHANGES IN COMPANY’S OWN SHARES
1 MARCH 2024 at 18.50 EET
In accordance with a decision by the Board of Directors, Orion Corporation has on 1 March 2024 transferred altogether 150,118 Orion Corporation B shares held by the company as a share reward for earning period 2021–2023 to the persons belonging to the Share-based Incentive Plan of the Orion Group. The transfer is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of 23 March 2022.
The price per share of the transferred shares is EUR 36.4279, which is the volume weighted average quotation of the Orion Corporation B share on 1 March 2024. Accordingly, the total transaction price of the transferred shares is EUR 5,468,483.49.
After the share transfer, the total number of own B shares held by Orion Corporation is 632,855.
Orion Corporation has informed about the Share-based Incentive Plan in stock exchange release on 6 February 2019.
Orion Corporation
|Liisa Hurme
President and CEO
|Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions
Contact person:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions
tel. +358 10 426 3054
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR
Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
