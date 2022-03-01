ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / CHANGES IN COMPANY’S OWN SHARES

1 MARCH 2022 at 20.35 EET



Orion Corporation: Transfer of 38,543 own B shares on 1 March 2022

In accordance with a decision by the Board of Directors, Orion Corporation has on 1 March 2022 transferred altogether 38,543 Orion Corporation B shares held by the company as a share reward for earning period 2019–2021 to the persons belonging to the Share-based Incentive Plan of the Orion Group. The transfer is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of 26 March 2019.

The price per share of the transferred shares is EUR 41.3238, which is the volume weighted average quotation of the Orion Corporation B share on 1 March 2022. Accordingly, the total transaction price of the transferred shares is EUR 1,592,743.22.

After the share transfer, the total number of own B shares held by Orion Corporation is 532,771.

Orion Corporation has informed about the Share-based Incentive Plan in stock exchange release on 6 February 2019.

