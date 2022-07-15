|
15.07.2022 10:00:00
Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2023
ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – FINANCIAL CALENDAR
15 JULY 2022 at 11.00 EEST
Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2023
Orion Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release 2022 on Thursday, 9 February 2023.
The publication dates of the Interim Reports and the Half-Year Financial Report in 2023 are as follows:
|Interim Report January-March 2023
Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2023
Interim Report January-September 2023
|Thursday, 27 April 2023
Monday, 17 July 2023
Thursday, 26 October 2023
The Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for 2022 will be published on the Company's website at the latest in week 9/2023.
The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday, 22 March 2023.
Orion's financial reports and related presentation material are available on the Group's website at http://www.orion.fi/investors promptly after the publishing. The website also provides a possibility to register on Orion's mailing lists for releases.
Orion Corporation
|Timo Lappalainen
President and CEO
|Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 2721
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR
Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am am Freitag fester. Auch dem DAX gelang ein freundlicher Handelstag. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. Die asiatischen Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.