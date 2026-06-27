Orion Digital Receives Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Notice

(RTTNews) - Orion Digital Corp. (ORIO, ORIO.TO) announced that on June 25, 2026, it received a written notification from Nasdaq stating that the firm was not in compliance with the continued listing requirement to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share for 30 consecutive business days.

Nasdaq has provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until December 22, 2026, to regain compliance.

While the notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading, Orion Digital intends to monitor the bid price of its Shares and consider available options to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price rule within the compliance period.

If the company fails to regain compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2) by December 22, 2026, and it meets all other listing standards and requirements, it may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period, subject to determination by the staff of Nasdaq.

The letter states that the Nasdaq staff will provide written confirmation that the Company has achieved compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2) if at any time before December 22, 2026, the bid price of the Shares closes at US$1.00 per Share or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days.