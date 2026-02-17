Orion Posts Q4 Net Loss As Sales Volumes, Prices Drop; Expects Annual Adj. EBITDA To Decline

(RTTNews) - Orion S.A. (OEC), a specialty chemical company, on Tuesday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter, reflecting decreased sales, mainly due to a decline in volumes and prices. In addition, the company expects a drop in adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2026.

For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, the company reported a net loss of $21.1 million, or $0.38 per share, compared with a profit of $17.2 million, or $0.30 per share, in the same period last year.

Excluding items, loss was $19.3 million, or $0.34 per share, as against last year's profit of $20.1 million, or $0.35 per share, in the prior year.

Profit from operations was $17.9 million, compared with $23.6 million a year ago. EBITDA stood at $52.6 million as against $58.9 million in 2024. Orion reported sales of $411.7 million, less than the $434.2 million in the previous year. This decrease was due to a 4% decline in volume and a 6% decline in price, primarily as a result of the pass-through effect of lower oil prices.

Looking ahead, Corning Painter, CEO of Orion, said: "As we enter the new year, key Rubber segment tire customers continue to operate at subdued rates in the wake of a surge in imports last year. And while inventories across Specialty end markets appear lean, we are yet to witness a pronounced uptick in demand. Considering these current conditions, Orion is establishing a full year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $160 million - $200 million."

For fiscal 2025, the company has reported adjusted EBITDA of $248 million.

OEC was flat at $7.11 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.