13 April 2023 at 12.00 EEST

Orion publishes Interim Report for January–March 2023 on Thursday 27 April 2023

Orion will publish Interim Report for January–March 2023 on Thursday, 27 April 2023 at approximately 12.00 noon EEST. The report and related presentation material will be available on the company’s website at www.orion.fi/en/investors after publishing.

Webcast and conference call

A webcast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media representatives will be held on Thursday, 27 April 2023 at 13.30 EEST.

A link to the live webcast is available on Orion's website at www.orion.fi/en/investors . A recording of the event will be available on the website later the same day.

Confenrence call can be joined by registering through the following link:

http://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=1009426

Phone numbers and the conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration. In case you would like to ask a question during the conference, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the question queue.

Questions can also be presented in writing through the question form of the webcast.

Silent period

The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.



Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 2721

