Orion180 Connects to IVANS Distribution Platform to Enhance Customer Experience

MELBOURNE, Fla., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion180, a homeowners insurance provider leveraging advanced proprietary technology to serve independent insurance agents in the Southeastern U.S., announced today that it has integrated with IVANS Download. Integrating with rating systems such as IVANS increases the visibility of Orion180 to a wider broker audience and it provides existing agency partners with more efficient access to the company products.

IVANS Download is a cloud-based data exchange software that delivers the latest policy-related information to an insurance company's agency partners directly into their management systems, ensuring that current, accurate information is instantly available throughout underwriting and servicing. With IVANS Download, agency partners can automate information exchange, increase operational efficiency, reduce errors and omissions, and deliver a superior insured experience.

By integrating with IVANS Download, agents can easily access Orion180 by pulling their risk application and simply dragging and dropping into the system to save time and reduce errors often caused by typing application information over and over into multiple systems.

"Our focus is to provide our agency broker partners with an optimal customer experience by making ease-of-use a priority; IVANS Downloads is another step to enhance our brand's interactions with our agent partners," said Ken Gregg, CEO and Founder of Orion180. "By integrating into systems like IVANS, we're giving our partners the tools they need at the onset of the quoting and binding process to help them become more efficient and manage more sales volume."

In addition to IVANS Download, Orion180 will also be integrated into Vertafore's Personal Line (PL) Rater and EZLynx's Rating Engine by the end of Q2 2022. Both rating systems allow agents to input insurance application information to get dozens of comparative pricing options from different insurance companies in seconds, instead of spending hours going through individual platforms. The rating systems create competitive advantages to help agents close business faster.

Headquartered in Florida, Orion180 operates in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and Georgia with plans to continue expanding in 2022.

About Orion180:

Orion180 is a homeowners insurance provider leveraging advanced proprietary technology to serve independent insurance agents in the Southeastern United States. Providing a combination of human interaction and unsurpassed technology, Orion180 enables real time quoting, binding, and issue functions in a matter of minutes. The company simplifies the homeowners insurance process, providing products that are innovative, fast, and secure. Its product has an A- A.M. Best rating, which means consumers are protected even for the most severe losses. The company prides itself on its strong community support program named Star Outreach Program, for more information visit https://www.orion180.com/community-involvement/. Learn more at https://www.orion180.com/.

