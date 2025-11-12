ORIX Aktie

ORIX für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 929254 / ISIN: US6863301015

12.11.2025 08:26:55

ORIX Earnings Up In H1; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - Orix Corp. (IX), a financial services company, on Wednesday reported that net income attributable to the company's shareholders increased compared with the previous year.

For the first half, net income attributable to the company's shareholders increased to 271.10 billion yen from 182.95 billion yen in the prior year.

Earnings per share were 239.91 yen versus 159.15 yen last year.

Operating income jumped to 242.88 billion yen from 196.97 billion yen in the prior year.

Revenue increased to 1.56 trillion yen from 1.40 trillion yen in the previous year.

For the full year, the company plans to distribute the higher of either a 39% payout ratio or 120.01 yen per share as the annual dividend. Based on its forecast of net income attributable to shareholders of 440 billion yen for the fiscal year, the annual dividend is projected at 153.67 yen per share.

Looking ahead, for the year ending March 31, 2026, income before taxes is expected to be 640,000 yen, representing a year-on-year change of 33.2%.

Net Income Attributable to the company Shareholders for the full year 2026 is anticipated at 440,000 yen, representing a year-on-year change of 25.1%.

On Tuesday, Orix Corp closed trading, 0.79% higher at $25.46 on the New York Stock Exchange.

