24.02.2023 12:51:14
Orix weighs cutting contribution to JIP’s Toshiba offer, sources say
ONE of the biggest members of the Japan Industrial Partners-led group pursuing a takeover of Toshiba intends to reduce its financial contribution, according to people familiar with the matter, adding another potential hurdle to the buyout of one of the country’s most iconic companies.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
