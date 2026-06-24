Irish Residential Properties REIT Aktie

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WKN DE: A1XEQV / ISIN: IE00BJ34P519

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24.06.2026 08:00:06

Orla Keegan Appointed Head of Investor Relations

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Orla Keegan Appointed Head of Investor Relations

24-Jun-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

 

Orla Keegan appointed Head of Investor Relations

 

24 June 2026, Dublin | Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“the Company” or “I-RES”), Ireland's leading provider of residential rental accommodation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Orla Keegan as Head of Investor Relations.

 

Orla joins I-RES with more than 20 years of experience in investor relations, capital markets, corporate communications and financial reporting, having advised boards and executive leadership teams across publicly listed companies in Ireland and Australia.

 

In her role as Head of Investor Relations, Orla will lead I-RES's investor relations strategy and engagement programme, working closely with the executive team and Board to strengthen relationships with shareholders, analysts and the wider investment community.

 

Orla joins I-RES from FINEOS Corporation, where she served as Head of Investor Relations since 2019, leading the global investor relations function for the ASX-listed enterprise software company. Prior to FINEOS, Orla was Executive Director and Head of Sydney Office at Market Eye, Australia's leading investor relations and financial communications advisory firm, advising ASX-listed companies, including property and real estate-focused organisations, on investor engagement, disclosure and capital markets communications. Earlier in her career, Orla held investor relations and regulatory reporting roles with Macquarie Group and began her professional career with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Dublin.

 

Orla holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics & Finance from University College Dublin and is a Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) with Chartered Accountants Ireland. She also holds a Diploma of Investor Relations from the Australasian Investor Relations Association and has completed the Company Directors Course with the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

 

Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer of I-RES REIT, said: “We are delighted to welcome Orla to I-RES. Orla's combination of investor relations, strategic communications and listed company experience, together with her understanding of capital markets, will be a significant asset to I-RES. With residential investment activity increasing and market conditions becoming more supportive of growth, she joins at an exciting time for the business. As we continue to execute our strategy and create long-term value for shareholders, Orla will play an important role in strengthening our engagement with the investment community and communicating the opportunities ahead for I-RES.”

 

Commenting on her appointment, Orla Keegan, said: “I am delighted to join I-RES at such an important stage in the Company's development. I-RES has established itself as Ireland's leading provider of professionally managed rental accommodation, with a high-quality portfolio, a strong operating platform and a clear strategy for delivering sustainable long-term value. I look forward to working closely with Eddie, the executive team and the Board to deepen engagement with shareholders and analysts, communicate the Company's growth story and support the continued delivery of value for all stakeholders.”

 

END

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations:

Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer                                                       Tel: +353 (1) 5570974

Orla Keegan, Head of Investor Relations      Tel: +353 (1) 5570974                             

email: investors@iresreit.ie

Media enquiries:

Cathal Barry, Drury                                                                                  Tel: +353 (0) 87 227 9281

Gavin McLoughlin, Drury                                                                         Tel: +353 (0) 86 035 3749

email: iresreit@drury.ie

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“I-RES”) is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.

This note applies if and to the extent that there are forward-looking statements in this Announcement.

This Announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph speak only as at the date of this Announcement. Except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority, the Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
Sequence No.: 433078
EQS News ID: 2352390

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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