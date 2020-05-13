|
13.05.2020 22:54:00
Orla Mining Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
VANCOUVER, May 13, 2020 /CNW/ - ORLA MINING LTD. (TSX: OLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held today. All nominees as set forth in the Company's management information circular dated April 2, 2020 ("Circular") were elected as directors of Orla at the AGM. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
Charles Jeannes
136,511,550
98.82%
1,625,927
1.18%
Richard Hall
138,114,081
99.98%
23,396
0.02%
Jason Simpson
136,584,999
98.88%
1,552,478
1.12%
Jean Robitaille
136,511,550
98.82%
1,625,927
1.18%
George Albino
138,116,681
99.98%
20,796
0.02%
Tim Haldane
138,117,281
99.99%
20,196
0.01%
David Stephens
136,508,750
98.82%
1,628,727
1.18%
Elizabeth McGregor
136,536,682
98.84%
1,600,795
1.16%
The shareholders also approved: (1) to appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorize the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor; (2) adoption of a new Restricted Share Unit ("RSU") Plan. Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:
Outcome of
Votes For
%
Withheld/
Against
%
Appointment of Auditors
Carried
143,448,816
99.99%
12,000
0.01%
Adoption of RSU Plan
Carried
130,171,677
94.23%
7,965,800
5.77%
About Orla Mining Ltd.
Orla is developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. The project is 100% owned by Orla and covers over 160,000 hectares. The technical report entitled "Feasibility Study, NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Camino Rojo Gold Project — Municipality of Mazapil, Zacatecas, Mexico" dated June 25, 2019 is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile as well as on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com. Orla also owns 100% of the Cerro Quema Project located in Panama which includes a near-term gold production scenario and various exploration targets. The Cerro Quema Project is a proposed open pit mine and gold heap leach operation. Please refer to the "Cerro Quema Project - Pre-feasibility Study on the La Pava and Quemita Oxide Gold Deposits" dated August 15, 2014, which is available on SEDAR.
SOURCE Orla Mining Ltd.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones fällt letztelich tief -- ATX und DAX schließen tiefrot -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss uneinheitlich
Die US-Indizes wiesen rote Vorzeichen aus. Der heimische Markt und die Börse in Frankfurt rutschten am Mittwoch deutlich in die Verlustzone ab. An den asiatischen Märkten waren zur Wochenmitte gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.