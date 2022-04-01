|
01.04.2022 18:06:39
Orla Mining declares commercial production at Camino Rojo
Orla Mining (TSX: OLA; NYSE: ORLA) has declared commercial production at its wholly owned Camino Rojo oxide gold mine in Zacatecas state, Mexico, officially joining the list of precious metals producers in the country.“In reaching commercial production at Camino Rojo, we have completed our transformation from explorer through developer to producer in three years”, Jason Simpson, president and CEO of Orla Mining, stated in a news release.The declaration of commercial production at Camino Rojo comes after a successful commissioning period that began in October 2021. This included the ramp-up of mining and processing to sustained throughput levels in excess of 75% of the designed nameplate capacity of 18,000 tonnes per day. First gold pour was completed on schedule in December, with three bars weighing a total of 1,278 oz of gold and silver.All major construction activities have now been completed, and Camino Rojo has demonstrated its ability to sustain ongoing production levels, the company said. The operation will continue to seek opportunities to improve and optimize the throughput and availabilities to achieve and ultimately exceed design nameplate capacities.Camino Rojo is an open-pit heap leach operation consisting of a near-surface oxide gold-silver deposit within a large deeper gold-silver-zinc-lead sulphide zone. The project is currently based on the oxide resources only, measured at 94.6 million tonnes measured and indicated grading 0.71 g/t gold and 12.7 g/t silver for 2.1 million oz gold and 38.8 million oz silver.During the first year of production at Camino Rojo, Orla will focus on near-mine and regional exploration to increase its oxide reserves. The company will also study the sulphide deposit development scenarios by testing targets identified in 2021 drilling.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!