Orlando Magic and Miami HEAT Sign Partnership Deal With Misfits Gaming Group

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Misfits Gaming Group ("MGG") has expanded its current partnership with Florida-based NBA teams the Miami HEAT and the Orlando Magic. The unique collaboration enables both NBA teams to include all MGG properties in strategic partnership opportunities and provides MGG with access to a wide variety of non-endemic brands interested in the esports market.

The collaborative partnership brings all three Florida organizations together to develop further opportunities in the endemic and non-endemic space, providing brands with more access to teams and audiences and a higher degree of sponsorship options across the different teams and markets. The Miami HEAT and the Orlando Magic have the rights to include MGG in partnership deals and both teams will assist in marketing, promotion, digital, and sponsorship sales on behalf of MGG.

The Miami HEAT and the Orlando Magic have both made ongoing commitments to esports through their partnership with MGG and their respective NBA2K teams: HEAT Check Gaming and Magic Gaming. This expanded partnership brings MGG closer to NBA partners and audience, while simultaneously opening opportunities for the Miami HEAT and the Orlando Magic to integrate meaningfully and naturally into the wider and global esports world with access to Overwatch League, Call of Duty League, League of Legends European Championship and Fortnite.

"The Miami HEAT and the Orlando Magic are innovators in sports, and we're incredibly proud to expand our relationship and kick off the first year of a strategic partnership together," said Lagen Nash, SVP of Partnerships for Misfits Gaming Group. "This partnership lays the foundation for Florida's premier NBA and esports franchises to bring together specialist market knowledge and to raise the profile of esports in Florida."

"We've been a partner of MGG from its early stages and have been proud to watch it grow into one of the premier franchises in esports," said Glen Oskin, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Miami HEAT. "This new partnership including the Orlando Magic allows MGG and our partners to increase their visibility throughout the state of Florida while allowing Florida's NBA franchises to further extend our footprint in the esports space. It's a win-win situation for all of us."

"The Orlando Magic is thrilled to team up with the Miami HEAT and Misfits Gaming on this first-of-its-kind partnership," said Orlando Magic Vice President of Partnership Activation and Strategy J.T. McWalters. "As we work towards being esports leaders in the state of Florida, we will join forces to assist esports brands in targeting new revenue opportunities and strategic partnerships in the market."

