Orlando Office Solutions, LLC Set to Finalize Condo Sale for $550,000 in BMO Harris Bank Building

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orlando based Orlando Office Solutions, LLC announced that it will be finalizing its $550,000 condo sale that consists of 2,700 MOL total sq ft. The BMO Harris Bank Building is a Class A office building featuring very attractive, contemporary architecture with a strong medical and professional tenant mix. The property is located just west of I-75, minutes away from Downtown Bradenton and the beaches.

"Working with Dr. Zalepuga has been a great experience. It's an exciting process, and we always find it a pleasure to interact and meet with incredible business owners in the area. The condo itself is a very nice unit and has many stunning features to it including tons of windows that give natural lighting and great views." states Alex Reece the manager of Orlando Office Solutions. "We will continue to buy, redevelop and sell great commercial properties, with our focus on finding value add opportunities."

About Orlando Office Solutions

Orlando Office Solutions, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, and specializes in leasing and adding value to high vacancy projects that may or may not have sizable deferred maintenance issues that should be addressed.

