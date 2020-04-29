Orlando Painters to Offer Services to All of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orlando Painters is excited to announce they will be expanding their service area to include all of central Florida. The service area will now include: Orange County, Seminole County, Apopka, Goldenrod, Winter Springs, Winter Park, Altamonte Springs, Oviedo, Orlando, East Orlando, Isleworth, Kissimmee, Lake Nona, Lake Mary, Celebration, Lake County, Longwood, Clermont, Windermere, Bay Hill, Bay Lakes, Dr. Phillips, Heathrow, Hunters Creek, Casselberry, Sanford, Tuskawilla, Ocoee, Maitland, Waterford Lakes, Wekiwa Springs, Windermere, Winter Garden, and Lake Buena Vista.

Painting services include: residential interior and exterior, commercial interior and exterior, industrial machinery, industrial pipes, industrial silos, and more. Clients include: Publix, Subway, Sherwin-Williams, American Apparel, Sprint, ShoreMaster, SunPass, and more.

Orlando Painters offers more than residential, commercial, and industrial painting services. Other services include: dock and deck staining, industrial epoxy floor coatings, warehouse floor striping, preparation for interior and exterior painting, and waterproofing.

Owner Dustin Jack says, "Our company has been providing services to Orlando and the surrounding area for many years. In celebration of 25 years of business this year, we've finally been able to expand to include the entire central Florida area, and we couldn't be happier about the growth. We'll continue to provide the best quality services to all our customers as we expand. We look forward to becoming a fixture in the central Florida area for all painting needs. I guarantee every customer the highest quality of workmanship along with the highest level of customer service. I personally inspect every painting project performed by this company before a final invoice is sent."

The Orlando Painters warehouse is located next to the Orlando International Airport, which makes it easy to serve the entire Central Florida area. Any customers interested in learning more about the company or potentially hiring for a project can contact them via phone or email. All projects come with a free estimate and are backed by a written warranty.

About Orlando Painters, LLC

Orlando Painters, LLC has been providing exceptional interior and exterior painting services in Orlando and the entire Central Florida area since 1995. A small business that prides itself on quality workmanship and stellar customer service, Orlando Painters, LLC has worked with a number of high profile clients and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. They are a fully licensed, insured, and certified company, with excellent references from previous customers.

CONTACT:

Orlando Painters

4855 Distribution Court. Unit 8

Orlando, FL 32822

1-800-846-1980

Dustin@orlandopainters.net

SOURCE Orlando Painters, LLC