ORORO Heated Apparel Announces New Partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ORORO, an apparel company that designs heated clothing for everyday life, announces a new multi-year partnership with the World Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with our hometown team of champions and bring the Chiefs Kingdom Rewards program plenty of heated apparel options for the coming season," said Mark Hu, co-founder of ORORO. "We started in the Midwest and we know how cold game days can get, so we're excited to help heat up the Chiefs Kingdom!"

As the Official Heated Apparel partner of the Kansas City Chiefs, ORORO will provide fans the unique opportunity to try out all of ORORO's heated apparel products during home games in Arrowhead Stadium's Ford Tailgate District beginning in the 2021 season. ORORO will also provide heated gear for Arrowhead Stadium staff and members of the team's media who work primarily outdoors.

"We are very excited to roll out this partnership with ORORO, a Kansas City-based company who is a leader in the heated attire category," Chiefs Vice President of Partnerships and Premium Sales Kim Hobbs said. "As we know, late-season games are when the elements give our team an added advantage, and with the ORORO product line, our staff and fans will be better equipped to do their part in making Arrowhead Stadium the best home field advantage in the NFL, no matter the weather."

About ORORO Heated Apparel

Hailing from the Midwest, we understand how the cold can interfere with your full enjoyment of life! That's the reason why, in 2015, we created ORORO Heated Apparel. ORORO's current product line includes heated jackets, vests, hoodies, gloves, mittens and socks. With over 300,000 happy customers, ORORO is often on the cutting edge of technology, helping you enjoy life in cold climates. For more information, visit www.ororowear.com .

