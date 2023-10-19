19.10.2023 22:01:00

ORORO Heated Apparel is Proud to Present Minnesota Wild's Outdoor Skate for Third Year

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ORORO Heated Apparel announces it will be presenting NHL's Minnesota Wild's free, open-to-the-public outdoor practice for a third year in a row. The outdoor skate will be held Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Recreation Outdoor Center at the St. Louis Park Rec Center (3700 Monterey Drive) in St. Louis Park.

OROROWEAR.COM (PRNewsfoto/ORORO Heated Apparel)

ORORO team members will be on-site to guide fans on the heated apparel experience, while they enjoy their team's practice. Fans will get the chance to try on apparel, win gear and interact with the warmest brand on the market.

ORORO's 23/24 new products feature fresh colors for their recycled fleece line, puffer jackets, innovative heated mittens and down scarves. ORORO Heated Apparel is the Official Heated Apparel Partner of the Minnesota Wild.

About ORORO Heated Apparel

ORORO Heated Apparel is the most trusted direct-to-consumer heated clothing company that started in 2015 in Kansas City, with the mission to empower people to challenge the climate with functional yet fashionable apparel. ORORO's heated outerwear is timeless with attention to quality, safety and affordability. For more information, visit www.ororowear.com.

Contact:
Vanessa Young
6963 Speedway Blvd, Ste 103
Las Vegas, NV 89115
Office: 424-407-6618
media@ororowear.com 
OROROWEAR.COM

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ororo-heated-apparel-is-proud-to-present-minnesota-wilds-outdoor-skate-for-third-year-301962621.html

SOURCE ORORO Heated Apparel

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwacher Trend setzt sich fort: ATX begibt sich leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Märkte mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen im Minus aus dem Handel
Sowohl der ATX als auch der DAX gaben am letzten Sitzungstag der Woche nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen derweil ebenfalls Abschläge aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen