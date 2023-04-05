Orrön Energy publishes the Report on Payments to Governments for 2022

Orrön Energy AB ("Orrön Energy” or the "Company”) has published the report on payments made to governments by Orrön Energy and its subsidiaries during the year 2022.



The report gives an overview of payments to governments made by Orrön Energy and its subsidiaries during the year 2022. The report is available to download on Orrön Energy's website, www.orron.com.

Orrön Energy is an independent, publicly listed (Nasdaq Stockholm: "ORRON”) renewable energy company within the Lundin Group of Companies. Orrön Energy’s core portfolio consists of high quality, cash flow generating assets in the Nordics, coupled with greenfield growth opportunities in the Nordics and Europe. With significant financial capacity to fund further growth and acquisitions, and backed by a major shareholder, management and Board with a proven track record of investing into, leading and growing highly successful businesses, Orrön Energy is in a unique position to create shareholder value through the energy transition.

This information is information that Orrön Energy AB is required to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 09:01 CEST on 5 April 2023.

