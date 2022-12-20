Orsini Specialty Pharmacy Selected by CSL Behring as a Limited Distribution Partner for HEMGENIX®, the First and Only Gene Therapy for Hemophilia B

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini Specialty Pharmacy, a leading independent specialty pharmacy focused on rare diseases and gene therapies, was selected by CSL Behring https://www.gilead.com/as a limited distribution partner for HEMGENIX® (etranacogene dezaparvovec-drlb), the first and only one-time gene therapy option for hemophilia B. HEMGENIX is indicated for the treatment of adults with hemophilia B who currently use factor IX prophylaxis therapy or have current or historical life-threatening hemorrhage or have repeated, serious spontaneous bleeding episodes. For more information, please see the Full Prescribing Information for HEMGENIX.

Hemophilia B, also known as Christmas disease or factor IX deficiency, is a rare, degenerative disease that occurs in approximately 1 in 25,000 male births. People with the condition are particularly vulnerable to bleeds in their joints, muscles, and internal organs, leading to pain, swelling, and joint damage. Current treatment for moderate to severe hemophilia B includes lifelong prophylactic infusions of factor IX to temporarily replace or supplement low levels of the blood-clotting factor; however, patients may still experience spontaneous bleeding episodes, limited mobility, joint damage, or severe pain due to the disease.

"We are deeply grateful to be selected by CSL Behring as a trusted partner to provide the first gene therapy for patients with hemophilia B," said Brandon Tom, Orsini's Chief Executive Officer. "HEMGENIX represents a historic breakthrough in treatment. Our experienced, compassionate Hemophilia Care Team is fully committed to working with payors and providers to ensure patients receive access to this life-changing therapy."

About Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leading independent specialty pharmacy focused on rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini provides expert management of the handling and service requirements for high-cost, high-complexity, and high-touch specialty pharmaceuticals, including dispensing, distribution, reimbursement, case management, and other programs specific to patients with rare and chronic diseases. Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL, Orsini Specialty Pharmacy holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC, NABP, and ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information, contact Orsini at 847-734-7373 ext. 505, email us at Orsini@orsinihc.com or visit www.orsinispecialtypharmacy.com/ .

HEMGENIX is a registered trademark of CSL Behring, L.L.C.

Sources:

NORD: https://rarediseases.org/rare-diseases/hemophilia-b/

FDA: https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/vaccines/hemgenix

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orsini-specialty-pharmacy-selected-by-csl-behring-as-a-limited-distribution-partner-for-hemgenix-the-first-and-only-gene-therapy-for-hemophilia-b-301707182.html

SOURCE Orsini Specialty Pharmacy