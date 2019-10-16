Ortho RTI Announces Extension of Certain Early Warrants

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES/

KIRKLAND, QC, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (CSE: ORTH) ("Ortho RTI" or the "Company") announces the extension of the term of certain warrants of the Company (the "ExtendedWarrants") which were originally issued in April 2017 in connection with a private placement. The Extended Warrants, representing an aggregate of 570,000 warrants, originally expired on October 29, 2019. Pursuant to the Warrant Term Extension, the expiry date of the Warrants is extended for one (1) year, being October 29, 2020. All other terms of the Extended Warrants remain unchanged.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.

Ortho RTI is an emerging Orthobiologics company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to dramatically improve the success rate of orthopedic and sports medicine surgeries. Our proprietary RESTORE technology platform, is a muco-adhesive CHITOSAN based biopolymer matrix, specifically designed to deliver biologics such as Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) or Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate (BMAC), to augment and guide the regeneration of new tissue in various musculoskeletal conditions. Ortho-R, our lead Chitosan-PRP hybrid biologic implant product, is formulated and designed to increase the healing rates of occupational and sports related injuries to tendons, meniscus and ligaments. Other formulations are being developed for cartilage repair, bone void filling and osteoarthritis treatment. The polymer-biologics hybrid combination can be directly applied into the site of injury by a surgeon during a routine operative procedure without significantly extending the time of the surgery and without further intervention. An Ortho-R Rotator Cuff Tear Repair Phase I/II clinical trial is planned with an FDA IND submission in the first quarter of the 2020. Considering the significant bioactivity and residency properties of our proprietary biopolymer, Ortho RTI continues to assess its potential for therapeutic uses outside of the soft tissue repair field. Further information about Ortho RTI is available on the Company's website at www.orthorti.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Also follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

