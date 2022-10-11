|
11.10.2022 12:22:57
Orthofix, SeaSpine Announce Merger Of Equals - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Orthofix (OFIX) and SeaSpine (SPNE) have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals. SeaSpine shareholders will receive 0.4163 shares of Orthofix stock for each share of SeaSpine owned. Following the close, Orthofix shareholders will own approximately 56.5 percent of the combined company, and SeaSpine shareholders will own approximately 43.5 percent of the combined company.
The combined company will be a global spine and orthopedics company. Jon Serbousek will serve as Executive Chairman of the Board, and Keith Valentine will serve as President and CEO and member of the Board.
