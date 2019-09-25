OrthoMed, Inc. Introduces Re-Usable Nitinol Spinal Trial Rods That Offer Flexibility and Strength

TIGARD, Ore., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OrthoMed Inc. today announced the addition of multi-use nitinol trial rods for spine surgery to its surgical instrumentation catalog.

OrthoMed's innovative multi-use flexible silicone trial rods with nitinol wire center relax when they're autoclaved, returning the rod to its original shape. The new memory metal nickel titanium offers unmatched flexibility and strength for use in a shape memory alloy-assisted correction rod for scoliosis and other lumbar fixation applications.

The strength combined with flexibility of nitinol makes these silicone-covered trial rods the solution of choice for surgeons seeking ease of use and superior precision with lumbar correction of spinal deformities or degeneration such as lumbar spondylolisthesis or degenerative disc disease.

The greater ease of use can result in shorter fitting times and superior positioning precision, which can reduce total surgery time and blood loss.

The nitinol memory alloy is characterized by its malleability at low temperatures and its ability to return to a preconfigured shape above its activation temperature allowing multiple use of these correction tools after autoclaving.

"Orthomed has an outstanding track record at providing hospitals and OEMs with innovative solutions to their instruments and implants needs", said Ron Dyches, President. "The addition of the nitinol rods to our extensive product offering demonstrates our relentless commitment to continuously improving efficiency and clinical outcomes in spine surgery."

OEM's adding the OrthoMed multi-use flexible silicone trial rods are leading the market in providing an advanced solution to surgeons frustrated by current trial rods. OrthoMed offers standard off-the-shelf or custom lengths, available in your company logo colors.

See for yourself the advantages of multi-use flexible silicone trial rods with nitinol at NASSSeptember 25-27, 2019. OrthoMed will be exhibiting its full range of surgical instrumentation at Booth #5211.

About OrthoMed, Inc.

OrthoMed has been providing healthcare professionals quality products and services since 1970. Founded by Ronald E. and Martha Dyches who built a successful business on the values of bringing innovative products to the market and providing the highest level of service possible.

OrthoMed continues that commitment today, providing healthcare professionals with the highest quality products and services at the most competitive prices. As surgical instrument specialists OrthoMed offers one of the largest selections of orthopedic and spinal instruments.

All its surgical instruments featured in the OrthoMed catalog are made of the highest-grade German stainless steel and are crafted to rigorous and exacting standards. We demand from our instrument makers: precision and reliability, consistency of pattern, and uniform surface.

