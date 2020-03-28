Orthopedic Experts at OrthoSC in Grand Strand Offer Safe, Online Care During COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, regionally renowned orthopedic practice OrthoSC is now offering telemedicine as an alternative approach to seeing their patients. This approach will allow patients to safely visit with one of the practice's doctors in the comfort of their own home or office using video conference and telecommunications technology, such as a smartphone or tablet.

Through telemedicine, the practice's specialty-trained experts will be able to diagnose over 80% of orthopedic injuries and conditions, including the following:



Achilles tendonitis.

Ankle sprains.

Carpal tunnel syndrome.

Golfer's elbow.

Low-back pain.

Mallet finger.

Plantar fasciitis.

Rotator cuff tears.

Tennis elbow.

Wrist sprains.

And many more injuries, except open cuts and lacerations.

"The safety and well-being of our patients as well as our staff is our top priority," says Andrew Wade, M.B.A., C.M.P.E., chief executive officer of OrthoSC. "We pride ourselves in being accessible to area residents, and we understand that orthopedic injuries and conditions are painful, inconvenient and often unexpected. That's why we are continuing to safely provide orthopedic care to patients through telemedicine during this unfortunate crisis."

For more information on telemedicine or to schedule an appointment with OrthoSC, please call (843) 353-3460.

As the region's most preferred orthopedic practice, the doctors of OrthoSC are devoted to delivering world-class bone and joint care to keep the Grand Strand community strong. With convenient, state-of-the-art facilities in Carolina Forest, Conway and Murrells Inlet, OrthoSC offers comprehensive, specialized treatment for all musculoskeletal needs, including the back, neck and spine; elbow; foot and ankle; hand and wrist; hip; knee; and shoulder. OrthoSC's specialty-trained doctors also offer experienced care in joint replacement and revision, pain management, physical medicine and rehabilitation, podiatry, primary care sports medicine and orthopedic sports medicine. For more information on OrthoSC and its doctors, visit http://www.ORTHOSC.ORG or "like" OrthoSC on Facebook.

SOURCE OrthoSC