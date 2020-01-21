Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Schildhorn Launces new Website

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Park Avenue based orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Schildhorn is celebrating the lunch of his new website jschildhorn.com. Dr. Schildhorn is excited to bring this new digital portal for patient education to his existing and future NYC patients. Dr. Schildhorn is a graduate of Duke and attended medical school at Temple University. With over 12 years of hands-on experience, Dr. Schildhorn has built his reputation through word of mouth and professional referrals. Dr. Schildhorn is a lauded trauma surgeon and also operates on many wrist and ankle fractures.

For over a decade he has also excelled at shoulder hip and knee replacements. At his NYC practice, he routinely performs a wide variety of arthroscopic procedures which include sports medicine based ligament reconstruction. His key focus is on appendicular procedures, and he has earned a reputation as a go-to surgeon for shoulder, elbow, hip, knee and ankle issues. An avid, life long athlete himself, he has made it a point to get his patients not only fully recovered, but able to live their lives as they did before surgery. His goal has always been to restore function and return his patients to their pre-injury level of performance.

"I knew I wanted to communicate with my patients, and people looking to research their pain and injuries using new media and multimedia." Said Dr. Schildhorn. He goes on to add "I wanted to allow patients to get to know the practice and what I do as an orthopedic surgeon even before coming to the office. To provide resources and understanding of injuries and the types of procedures that we do, and to know what to expect from the recovery process. I love my job, I get to put people back together and help them get their lives back. I just want to communicate that message, and maybe even help people who may never step foot in my office."

Dr. Schildhorn's message is simple, he understands that surgery is a big deal to most people. Today, medical and specifically surgical procedures are advancing at a breakneck pace. No matter how simple the procedure, Dr. Schildhorn understands that having any type of surgery is always somewhat inconvenient. Anyone can tolerate the short term pain associated with a surgical procedure. Deciding whether surgery is absolutely necessary depends on a patient's goals and the amount of time and energy they are willing to invest in the process. Regardless of the simplicity of a given procedure. Dr. Schildhorn hopes that his new website can help ease some of the anxiety that may come with arthroscopic surgery.

Additionally, there are several options aside from surgery that can help relieve pain and aid in healing joints and skeletal tissue. The most popular among them being PRP and stem cell therapy. While Dr. Schildhorn offers these and other procedures at his Park Avenue practice, in some cases these modalities may simply serve as a stopgap, while the surgeon works with the patient to plan a comprehensive surgical and rehabilitative program.

To learn more about Dr. Schildhorn visit his website https://jschildhorn.com

SOURCE Jeffrey Schildhorn, MD