Oruka Advances EVERLAST-A Plaque Psoriasis Trial Data Release; Stock Jumps Over 20%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Oruka Therapeutics Inc. (ORKA) jumped to a 52-week high of $39.66 in early trading today after the company moved up the release of EVERLAST-A 16-week data due to rapid patient enrollment and shared a corporate update.

EVERLAST-A is a phase 2a trial of ORKA-001 in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. Enrollment was completed in December 2025, and the company now expects to report Week 16 data for all patients in the second quarter of 2026. Previously, Week 16 data from the trial were expected in 2H 2026.

A phase 2b trial evaluating three induction dose levels of ORKA-001 - 37.5 mg at Week 0, 300 mg at Weeks 0 and 4, and 600 mg at Weeks 0 and 4, versus placebo in adult participants with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis was initiated in December 2025. The study, dubbed EVERLAST-B, is enrolling participants, with data anticipated in 2027 and will be used to support initiation of a phase 3 program.

Next in the pipeline is ORKA-002, which is under a phase 2 trial in moderate-to-severe psoriasis patients, dubbed ORCA-SURGE. Data from this trial is anticipated in 2027.

As of December 31, 2025, Oruka had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $479.6 million.

When we alerted readers to ORKA on September 18, 2025, it was trading at $16.56. As of this writing, the stock is at $39.07, up 22.23%.