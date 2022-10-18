ORVILLE REDENBACHER'S AND HALLMARK CHANNEL OFFER CHANCE FOR HOLIDAY JOY WITH THE "SNACK, WATCH AND WIN" SWEEPSTAKES

Grand Prize Includes a Home Theater, One-Year Supply of Orville Redenbacher's Microwave Popcorn

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Among all the celebrated pairings in entertainment history, perhaps none is more enduring than movie night and popcorn. To honor this classic duo – and give their fans an opportunity to enjoy movie night like never before – Orville Redenbacher's® Gourmet™ Popping Corn, America's leading fresh popped popcorn brand1, and Hallmark Channel, the top destination for feel-good holiday entertainment, are offering the "Snack, Watch and Win" Sweepstakes. The grand prize – a home movie theater package valued at $6,000 – could be just the thing to make your holidays shine. Orville Redenbacher's is a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG).

"The warmth of Orville Redenbacher's microwave popcorn pairs perfectly with the warmth of Hallmark Channel's holiday movie line-up," said Spencer Fivelson, VP & General Manager, Snacks at Conagra Brands. "We're delighted to partner with Hallmark Channel once again and look forward to creating happy holidays for our prize winners."

The grand prize package offers a home theater set-up that's perfect for enjoying all your Hallmark Channel holiday favorites in cinematic splendor, along with a one-year supply of Orville Redenbacher's microwave popcorn and a DVD of a beloved Hallmark Channel movie.

In addition to the grand prize, 50 first prize winners will receive a one-year supply of Orville Redenbacher's microwave popcorn and a Hallmark Channel movie DVD. Each week an additional 50 winners per week will receive one pack of Orville Redenbacher's microwave popcorn and a Hallmark Channel movie DVD.

Consumers can enter the sweepstakes at snackwatchandwin.com. No purchase is necessary, and participants can enter daily from now until December 31, 2022 (18+, US Only). Official rules can also be found at snackwatchandwin.com. 2022 marks the fourth year that Orville Redenbacher's and Hallmark Channel have teamed up for the "Snack, Watch and Win" sweepstakes.

Featuring buttery, whole-grain favorites that everyone will love, Orville Redenbacher's popcorn has a flavor for every movie might. Orville Redenbacher's makes a variety of microwave popcorn with no artificial preservatives, flavors or dyes. You can shop for your favorites and find fun popcorn recipes at orville.com.

With all new movies every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" is the place for feel-good family entertainment. This beloved movie line-up has made Hallmark Channel the highest-rated and most-watched cable network among Women 25-54 during Fourth Quarter2.

"Our goal is to bring the joy of the Hallmark Christmas season to life in meaningful ways for our viewers during the holiday season," said Lara Richardson, Chief Marketing Officer, Hallmark Media. "Our partnership with Orville Redenbacher's features two iconic brands that are helping to bring people together during a time of year when we are all searching for warmth, cheer, and connection."

To plan your movie night line-up, look for the "Countdown to Christmas" schedule, as well as Hallmark Channel's original premiere line-up, at hallmarkchannel.com and on the Hallmark Movie Checklist app.

1 IRI Market Advantage L52 Week Dollar Sales

2 Nielsen L+SD Program based data; 4Q 2021 (9/27-12/26/21), M-Su 6a-6a; Ad-Supported Cable networks, excluding news/sports

