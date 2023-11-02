OSB GROUP PLC – Q3 Trading Update

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC: Trading update

Published: 2.11.2023





OSB GROUP PLC

Trading update

OSB GROUP PLC (OSBG or the Group), the specialist lending and retail savings group, today issues its trading update for the period from 1 July 2023 to date.

Highlights

The Group delivered strong financial and operating performance in the three months to 30 September 2023





Organic originations were £1.3bn in the third quarter of 2023 (Q3 2022: £1.6bn)





Underlying1 and statutory net loans increased by 7% in the nine months to 30 September 2023 to £25.2bn (31 December 2022: £23.5bn and £23.6bn, respectively)

The Group’s three months plus arrears balances remained broadly stable at 1.3% as at 30 September 2023 (30 June 2023: 1.2%). There was no material change in the Group’s forward-looking macroeconomic scenarios in the third quarter





EIR accounting assumptions remain broadly consistent, with no material change in behavioural trends in the period





The Group has substantially completed its £150m share repurchase programme2





The Group successfully completed an inaugural £300m senior debt issuance, an important milestone on its journey to meet its interim MREL requirement of 22.5% (including regulatory buffers) by July 2024, and supporting further distributions once the capital stack is optimised fully



The Group is cognisant of the rising cost of retail funds and the impact of planned future MREL issuance, but remains on track to deliver its 2023 full year guidance of an underlying1 net interest margin of c.2.6% and underlying1 cost to income ratio of c.33%. Given the strong lending performance to date, particularly in retentions, we now expect to deliver underlying1 net loan book growth of c.9%





1. Underlying refers to results which exclude exceptional items, integration costs and other acquisition-related items arising from the Combination with CCFS

2. As at market close on 1 November 2023

Andy Golding, CEO of OSB Group PLC, said:

"I am pleased with the Group’s strong performance in the third quarter, despite the continued macroeconomic uncertainty. We have once again proven to be a trusted partner to our borrowers and savers.

Our customer franchises performed very well. We completed £1.3bn of new lending during the third quarter demonstrating our strong relationships and attractive propositions in the market, and we are seeing borrowers continue to refinance with the Group through our retention programmes.

Retail deposits increased by 5% in the three months to 30 September as savers continued to choose our consistently fair products, and we have repaid £250m of the Bank of England’s TFSME funding using retail deposits.

The credit performance of our borrowers remained strong, with broadly stable three months plus arrears and no material change in the Group’s macroeconomic scenarios in the third quarter, albeit we continue to review these scenarios in light of ongoing uncertainty in the UK macroeconomic outlook.

I am pleased that the Group successfully issued £300m of MREL qualifying debt securities in September, as we progress towards our interim MREL requirement by July 2024. This and further anticipated issuances of qualifying MREL debt securities support the optimisation of the Group’s capital composition as well as further capital returns to shareholders.

The Group is cognisant of the rising cost of retail funds and the impact of planned future MREL issuance, but remains on track to deliver its 2023 full year guidance of underlying net interest margin of c.2.6% and underlying cost to income ratio of c.33%. Given our strong lending performance to date, particularly in retentions, we now expect to deliver full year underlying net loan book growth of c.9%.

Looking ahead, whilst the outlook for the UK economy and the overall mortgage market remains somewhat unclear, the fundamental drivers of demand in the private rented sector continue to be robust. Our strong capital and liquidity position, secured loan book and proven risk management capabilities, as well as our focus on professional and portfolio landlords, position us well to continue to generate attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders through the cycle.”

Financial calendar for 2024*

14 March 2024 2023 year end results 8 May 2024 Q1 trading update 9 May 2024 AGM 15 August 2024 2024 half year results 6 November 2024 Q3 trading update

* All dates are subject to change

About OSB GROUP PLC

OneSavings Bank plc (OSB) began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

OneSavings Bank (OSB)

OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance.

OSB originates mortgages organically via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands including Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial. It is differentiated through its use of highly skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.

OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England’s Term Funding Scheme with additional incentives for SMEs.

Charter Court Financial Services Group (CCFS)

CCFS focuses on providing Buy-to-Let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and retail savings products. It operates through its brands: Precise Mortgages and Charter Savings Bank.

It is differentiated through risk management expertise and best-of-breed automated technology and systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. These factors have enabled strong balance sheet growth whilst maintaining high credit quality mortgage assets.

CCFS is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through its Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England’s Term Funding Scheme with additional incentives for SMEs.

