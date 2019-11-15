OSC seeks applications for the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is seeking new members to join the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee.

The Committee advises the Office of the Secretary on a variety of policy and procedural initiatives relating to the OSC's administrative tribunal. The Committee meets in person as needed. Members may also be consulted from time to time on tribunal initiatives and are required to provide written feedback.

The Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee is chaired by the Secretary to the Commission and consists of staff from the Office of the Secretary, the Enforcement branch and 10-12 members of the private sector. Private sector members each serve three-year terms.

Applicants must be currently practising or have practised in securities litigation within the last three years, be in good standing with the Law Society of Ontario, have an excellent knowledge of Ontario securities law and a strong interest in the development of tribunal policy and procedure.

Information about the Committee's current membership and its mandate are available on the OSC's website.

Interested persons are requested to submit their resume indicating relevant experience by December 13, 2019 to Grace Knakowski, Secretary to the Commission at gknakowski@osc.gov.on.ca.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.

