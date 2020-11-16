OSC seeks comment on priorities for 2021-2022

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is seeking comment on its draft 2021-2022 Statement of Priorities (SoP) to inform its business planning for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The document sets out the priority initiatives the OSC will pursue in support of its four strategic goals, which are to: promote confidence in Ontario's capital markets; reduce regulatory burden; facilitate financial innovation; and strengthen the OSC's organizational foundation.

The OSC will adjust its priorities as necessary to respond to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and to accommodate changes resulting from pending recommendations by the Capital Markets Modernization Taskforce as adopted by the Government of Ontario.

Stakeholders are invited to provide written comments on the draft Statement of Priorities by December 16, 2020 and comments will be considered by the Commission. The Notice and draft priorities are available on the OSC website.

Any necessary adjustments to the 2021-2022 SoP will be included prior to finalization and publication (prior to June 30, 2021 per statutory requirement).

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on LinkedIn

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission