|
28.03.2023 13:29:05
Oscar Health Appoints Mark Bertolini As CEO
(RTTNews) - Health insurance company Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) announced Tuesday the appointment of Mark Bertolini to the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective April 3, 2023. Co-Founder Mario Schlosser, will transition to President of Technology, reporting to Mark.
In his new role, Schlosser will lead product and engineering, with a focus on building Oscar's tech platform for the future and continuing to set the strategy for the +Oscar roadmap.
Bertolini is a national healthcare thought leader, and the former Chairman and CEO of Aetna Inc. During his tenure at Aetna, Bertolini led the company's transition from a traditional health insurance company to a consumer-oriented health care company.
Before joining Aetna, Bertolini held executive positions at Cigna, NYLCare Health Plans, and SelectCare, Inc., where he was President and Chief Executive Officer. Most recently, he served as Bridgewater's Co-CEO, and previously as Co-Chairman of the Operating Board.
Schlosser will continue as a member of the Board of Directors, and the Board will be expanded to add Bertolini.
In conjunction the announcement, Oscar is also reaffirming its 2023 guidance.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oscar Health Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
28.03.23
|Oscar Health Shares Are Soaring: The Details (Benzinga)
|
17.02.23
|Why Oscar Health Stock Was Flying High This Week (MotleyFool)
|
14.02.23
|Is Oscar Health a Good Stock to Buy Right Now? (MotleyFool)
|
10.02.23
|Why Oscar Health Stock Is Skyrocketing Today (MotleyFool)
|
08.02.23
|Ausblick: Oscar Health A mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Oscar Health A stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Oscar Health Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Oscar Health Inc Registered Shs -A-
|5,61
|56,27%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiatische Aktienmärkte verbuchen mehrheitlich Gewinne
Asiens Börsen präsentieren sich am Dienstag mehrheitlich fester. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag auf rotem Terrain. Der heimische Markt verbuchte im Dienstagshandel Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich um die Nulllinie.